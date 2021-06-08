Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 59.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 289,895 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $5,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NN by 18.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.56. The stock has a market cap of $325.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.36. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.