Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $193,000 in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.

MedTech Acquisition Company Profile

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

