Chilton Investment Co. LLC Invests $193,000 in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTAC opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79.
MedTech Acquisition Company Profile
