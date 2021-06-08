Chilton Investment Co. LLC Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $282.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.45. The firm has a market cap of $179.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $194.83 and a twelve month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

