Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 100 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,885,000 after purchasing an additional 698,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,274,000 after purchasing an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $240.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.42 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

