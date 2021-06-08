Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 794 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NYSE NOC opened at $371.84 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.17.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.