Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 462 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 269.0% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $323.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $219.37 and a 12 month high of $331.50.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.