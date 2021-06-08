CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.55 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,511 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $9,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $165.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $166.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

