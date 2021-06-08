Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,757,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,309.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,722 shares of company stock worth $2,789,401. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.