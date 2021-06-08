Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,539 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $781,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 17.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE NVO opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.01. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $82.23.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.