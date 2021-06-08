Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

