Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 53,348 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 227.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,993,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DNP Select Income Fund news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DNP opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $11.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

