Marcum Wealth LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 141.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.13. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

