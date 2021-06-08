Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,012,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,816,000 after buying an additional 37,449 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $191.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

