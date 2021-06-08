Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Position Increased by Bollard Group LLC

Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,432,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,160,000 after buying an additional 7,382,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,596,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,711,000 after buying an additional 5,973,604 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,980,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,412,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.80. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $65.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

