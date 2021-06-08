Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,848,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 898,032 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $34,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,070,000. 51.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.