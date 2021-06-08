CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Announces $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th.

CME Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CME Group to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.8%.

NASDAQ CME opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 41.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.20.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total transaction of $308,190.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,826.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

