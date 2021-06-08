V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to Issue $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th.

V.F. has increased its dividend payment by 12.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. V.F. has a payout ratio of 149.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect V.F. to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.3%.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.91. V.F. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.