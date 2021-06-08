Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 3,306 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,306 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,950,000. Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $103.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.50. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.34 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

