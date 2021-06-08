Maryland Capital Management Sells 1,161 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,573,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,085,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.10.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

