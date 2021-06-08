Brokerages Set Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Price Target at $18.97

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.97.

INFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 117,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,050,000 after buying an additional 58,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $19.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

