CRYPTO20 Market Capitalization Achieves $131.09 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. CRYPTO20 has a market cap of $131.09 million and $49,341.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can now be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00010042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00026580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00972700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.73 or 0.09822080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051457 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Coin Profile

CRYPTO20 is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,859,670 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “C20USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.