$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Fidus Investment posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.16 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 78.86%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Hovde Group downgraded Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.89 on Friday. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 200.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 68,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 727,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 361,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 25.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

