I/O Coin Trading Up 1.2% This Week (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. In the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $2,020.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.51 or 0.00502306 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00021484 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $456.25 or 0.01393123 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000388 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,914,524 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.