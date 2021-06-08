Internet Computer Trading Down 22.4% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion and $259.48 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $86.09 or 0.00262856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00064800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00231247 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.95 or 0.01187641 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,740.60 or 0.99971193 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.81 or 0.01058946 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,293,127 coins and its circulating supply is 124,103,517 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.