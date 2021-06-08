Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.29 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $218.35 million and approximately $29.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00071807 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00026580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00972700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.73 or 0.09822080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00051457 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

