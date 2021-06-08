Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $31.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $33.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $36.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – American Eagle Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $37.00.

AEO stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.11. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 6,792,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,531 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $142,070,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $70,843,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $68,954,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

