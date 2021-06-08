WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

BATS JPHY opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.