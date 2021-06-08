WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 1,118 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

BATS JPHY opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.