Maryland Capital Management Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $637,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $278.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $186.69 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.