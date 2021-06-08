Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SFIX. Barclays raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.38. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock worth $20,610,102. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

