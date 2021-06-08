Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,495 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,341,000 after purchasing an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,436,000 after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.85. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.