Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stake Lowered by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $181.00 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.