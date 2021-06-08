First Horizon Corp Grows Holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

First Horizon Corp raised its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 58.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $63,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000.

SPXL opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.37.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

