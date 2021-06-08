Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Northern Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,116,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $177,600,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northern Trust by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,586,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $147,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,259,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,534 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $72.64 and a 12 month high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total transaction of $1,807,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,276 shares of company stock valued at $17,540,631 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

