SharedStake (SGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $538,055.46

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. One SharedStake coin can now be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00010920 BTC on exchanges. SharedStake has a market cap of $538,055.46 and $16,760.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.19 or 0.00262413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00229773 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.11 or 0.01190744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.82 or 1.00116097 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

Buying and Selling SharedStake

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SharedStake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SharedStake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SharedStake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

