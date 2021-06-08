FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) & William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) Financial Contrast

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) and William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:WMPN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FS Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

FS Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $72.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.71%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than William Penn Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FS Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS Bancorp $144.20 million 2.10 $39.26 million $8.97 7.97 William Penn Bancorp $7.62 million 6.63 $1.38 million N/A N/A

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares FS Bancorp and William Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS Bancorp 30.82% 20.45% 2.20% William Penn Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats William Penn Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company provides one-to-four-family residential first mortgages, second mortgage/home equity loan products, non-mortgage commercial business loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction and development loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include personal lines of credit, credit cards, automobile, direct home improvement, loans on deposit, and recreational loans. As of February 10, 2021, it operated 21 full bank service branches and nine home loan production offices in suburban communities in the greater Puget Sound area, including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Jefferson, Kitsap, Clallam, Grays Harbor, Thurston, and Lewis counties; and one loan production office in the market area of the Tri-Cities. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Mountlake Terrace, Washington.

About William Penn Bancorp

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; checking and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential real estate, commercial real estate, and commercial term loans, as well as commercial line of credit; home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and other consumer loans; small business administration loans; and CDARS. In addition, the company provides cash management, mobile deposit, debit cards, safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depository, ACH origination, notary public, wire transfers, and online and telephone banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, and government customers. As of April 30, 2021, the company offered its services through thirteen full-service branch offices in Bucks County and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Burlington and Camden Counties in New Jersey. William Penn Bancorporation was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Bristol, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.