Terra Virtua Kolect Reaches Market Cap of $37.96 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded down 25.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $37.96 million and approximately $8.49 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00976398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.70 or 0.09814673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051449 BTC.

About Terra Virtua Kolect

TVK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 219,201,959 coins. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Virtua Kolect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Virtua Kolect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Virtua Kolect using one of the exchanges listed above.

