Bondly Price Hits $0.16 (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Bondly has a total market cap of $17.14 million and $1.24 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bondly has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bondly coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000502 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bondly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00071936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00026785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.70 or 0.00976398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.70 or 0.09814673 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly (CRYPTO:BONDLY) is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.