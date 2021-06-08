Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Unilever stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64. Unilever has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.5159 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

