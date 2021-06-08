Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Henry Schein, Inc. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $83.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.67.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HSIC shares. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.