Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 278.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,347,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $572,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,782 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,195,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,419,000 after buying an additional 215,604 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,676,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $352,668,000 after buying an additional 836,874 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,198,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,670,000 after buying an additional 872,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares in the company, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.29. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

