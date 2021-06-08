CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 133.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $627,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 69.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMS shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

CMS opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

