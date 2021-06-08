Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $21.03 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,438 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $21,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 369.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

Shares of COO stock opened at $374.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.92 and a 1 year high of $415.96. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

