Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 113,653 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 752,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 113,653 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.39% of Athene worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athene stock opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.28.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

In related news, Director H Carl Mccall sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $301,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,659.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,268.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,662. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

