Schneider National, Inc. (SNDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Schneider National has raised its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Schneider National has a payout ratio of 16.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.65.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

