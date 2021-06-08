Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Grows Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,102 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $31,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS opened at $90.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.74.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,183,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

