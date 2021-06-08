Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank cut its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,281,000 after buying an additional 12,811,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after buying an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Discovery by 2,171.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,056,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,823,000 after buying an additional 2,921,689 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Discovery by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after buying an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Beck sold 15,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,326.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,176 shares of company stock valued at $20,123,211. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DISCA. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

