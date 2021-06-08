Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,306 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intuit were worth $44,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $457.21 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $274.19 and a one year high of $463.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $415.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.