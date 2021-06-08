Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,341 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $41,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after buying an additional 2,946,033 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after acquiring an additional 138,990 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.90 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

