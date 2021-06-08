Chilton Investment Co. LLC Reduces Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEI. Truist increased their price target on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.88.

NYSE:HEI opened at $147.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.81. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $92.45 and a twelve month high of $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

