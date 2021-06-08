Holderness Investments Co. Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Holderness Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.69. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $78.56.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

